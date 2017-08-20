Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Mural of ex-Philadelphia Mayor Rizzo defaced

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 12:12 a.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA — A day after the arrest of a man accused of defacing a statue of a former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner, a mural of the same figure has been defaced with paint.

Police said officers saw a group spray paint “Kill killer cops” on the large south Philadelphia mural of Frank Rizzo shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. Officers pursued the group on foot and arrested one male, also recovering spray paint and masks discarded by the group.

The mural also had a large splotch of white paint on the face and the words “RIP David,” — an apparent reference to David Jones, 30, who was shot in the back after being stopped for driving a dirt bike recklessly on a city street and allegedly pulling a gun on a police officer.

On Friday, a man was arrested on charges of spray painting the words “Black power” on the statue of Rizzo outside a government building in Center City. A man from Maplewood, New Jersey, was charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct for throwing eggs at the statue.

Rizzo, who served as mayor from 1972 to 1980 and died in 1991, has been praised by supporters as a devoted public servant unafraid to speak his mind, but criticized by detractors who said he alienated minorities both as police commissioner and mayor.

On Monday, Democratic Councilwoman Helen Gym called for removal of the bronze statue of a waving Rizzo, which was donated to the city and unveiled in 1999. Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday it's the “right time” for a conversation about the statue. A year ago, an anti-police brutality group launched an online petition to take it down.

Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, wrote a newspaper column saying it was time to have a public conversation about what to do with the Rizzo mural.

But lifelong South Philly resident Brian Ercolani said he was “disgusted” by the mural defacement.

“It's a cowardly act to come here in the middle of the night and do this,” he told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “It almost feels personal to me.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.