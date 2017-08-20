Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Police: 26 taken to hospitals after bus crash on I-78

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 11:36 a.m.

Updated 19 minutes ago

EASTON, Pa. — Authorities say a bus flipped over after colliding with a tractor-trailer on a Pennsylvania interstate, sending more than two dozen people to hospitals.

State police say the rig's front end collided with the rear of the bus around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 78 in Williams Township. Police said the bus overturned and landed on its side.

Police say the crash caused several injuries. All 26 people on the small, private bus were taken to hospitals. St. Luke's University Health Network spokesman Sam Kennedy told The (Allentown) Morning Call three of the eight people taken there were admitted with serious but not critical injuries.

A state police official says there was no immediate word on who owns the bus or where it was headed.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.