Wages in Pennsylvania grew slower than they did in most other states in July
Updated 1 hour ago
Private workers in Pennsylvania on average saw a smaller bump in their hourly wages between July 2016 and July 2017 than workers in most other states, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The average hourly wage in Pennsylvania increased by 1.5 percent to $24.96 per hour, making it 46th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for wage growth. Its average hourly wage in July 2016 ranked 18th in the country; it fell to 24th last month.
The District of Columbia has the fourth highest growth and remained first in average wages at $41.03 per hour. Delaware had the highest growth (11.7 percent) and was 14th with average wage of $26.64.
Vermont had the lowest growth at 0.3 percent was 32nd for wages at $24.01 per hour. Mississippi has the lowest wage at $20.34 per hour and was 49th for wage growth at 1.3 percent.
