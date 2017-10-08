Police: Eastern Pennsylvania woman assaulted trooper, urinated in patrol car

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Eastern Pennsylvania woman is facing felony assault and vandalism charges after allegedly assaulting a state trooper and urinating inside a patrol vehicle in Windsor.

Christina Marie Zischkau, 35, of Ridley Park, Delaware County, was pulled over by a state trooper Friday night in Lower Chanceford Township, according to a release from Pennsylvania Street Police.

She was arrested for a misdemeanor traffic offense, and during her transport to York County central booking, Zischkau became combative, according to charging documents.

At 10:43 p.m., as the state trooper was turning his vehicle in Windsor, Zischkau contorted her body and kicked the trooper in the head three times, charging documents state.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and notified state police dispatch of the assault before further restraining Zischkau in the vehicle. Zischkau also bit the officer, according to charging documents.

When the trooper began driving again, Zischkau threatened several times to urinate on the back seat of the patrol car. Once she was taken to central booking, the trooper found that Zischkau had followed through on her threat, according to the police complaint.

Zischkau has been charged with two counts of felony assault and one count of institutional vandalism, charging documents state.

Zischkau was released from York County Prison on Saturday, Oct. 7, after her $50,000 bail was posted, according to a York County Prison admissions representative.