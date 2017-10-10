Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Tuesday last day to register for Pennsylvania election

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 7:42 a.m.
People wait in line to cast their vote at the polling place at the First Church Of Christ Scientist on Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2016.
Frank Carnevale | Tribune-Review
People wait in line to cast their vote at the polling place at the First Church Of Christ Scientist on Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2016.

Updated 2 hours ago

HARRISBURG — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania's Nov. 7 general election.

The biggest statewide contest for voters is between Supreme Court Justice Sallie Mundy and challenger Dwayne Woodruff, an Allegheny County judge who formerly played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mundy is a Republican nominated by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate last year. She's running for a full 10-year term against Woodruff, a Democrat. Two other justices, Chief Justice Thomas Saylor, a Republican, and Justice Debra Todd, a Democrat, face retention votes.

Several other seats on the state's lower appellate courts are up for grabs, and voters must also decide whether to change the state constitution to let counties, municipalities and school districts exclude from taxation up to the full value of residents' homes.

Related Content
Want to vote in upcoming municipal election? Register by Oct. 10
Allegheny County residents who wish to vote in the Nov. 7 municipal election must be registered to vote by Oct. 10, according to a county ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.