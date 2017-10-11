Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania college cuts player for kneeling during anthem

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 9:03 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

READING — A backup quarterback has been cut from his Pennsylvania college football team for kneeling during the national anthem before a game Saturday.

Albright College sophomore Gyree Durante says he was “taught you fight for what you believe in and you don't bow to anyone.” Professional and college football players, and those in other sports, have been kneeling or otherwise protesting during the anthem since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt to call attention to racial inequality and related issues.

A school spokeswoman says Durante was cut because he violated a team decision to show unity by kneeling during the coin toss but standing during the anthem.

The spokeswoman says the team's players understood there could be consequences for anyone that didn't support the team's decision.

Saints kneel before, not during, anthem as NFL Week 4 begins
New Orleans Saints players, coaches and staff knelt before the start of the national anthem but stood in unison once it began ahead of their ...
Mike Ditka on NFL protests: 'No oppression in last 100 years'
CHICAGO ­— Former Chicago Bears star and coach Mike Ditka, an adamant critic of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial discrimination, ...
Patriots fans burn gear over NFL kneeling protests
SWANSEA, Mass. — New England Patriots fans have burned team gear in protest after a number of players kneeled during the national anthem before last ...
Trump's still criticizing NFL owners over players who kneel
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says National Football League team owners are "afraid of their players." And he's still calling for action against those who ...
