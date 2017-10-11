Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Governor: Pennsylvania's top election official has resigned

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
Former Pennsylvania top elections official, Secretary of the Commonwealth Pedro Cortes, speaks during a news conference in Harrisburg.
Former Pennsylvania top elections official, Secretary of the Commonwealth Pedro Cortes, speaks during a news conference in Harrisburg.

Updated 7 hours ago

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's chief election official has resigned, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's office said Wednesday, offering no explanation for the move that surprised top state officials.

Wolf's administration said Secretary of State Pedro Cortes submitted his resignation but gave no other information in a brief statement. An administration spokesman said he had no additional details about Cortes' departure.

Wolf nominated Cortes, 51, as his first secretary of state when he took office in 2015. At the time, Cortes, a lawyer, already had the distinction of having held the job longer than anyone else after serving as secretary of state for more than seven years under former Gov. Ed Rendell, also a Democrat.

A telephone message left at Cortes' Harrisburg home seeking comment was not immediately returned Wednesday. Top state lawmakers and Democratic Party officials said they had no idea Cortes was going to resign and did not know why.

“I hate to see him leave, I think he's been an outstanding secretary of state,” said Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny.

Wolf named the agency's top deputy, Robert Torres, as the interim secretary.

The move occurred barely two weeks after Cortes' agency had heard from the Department of Homeland Security that Russian hackers unsuccessfully tried to access election systems in the state before last year's presidential election. Cortes had said he thought the hackers had hoped to alter voter registration records to sow confusion and frustration in the election.

That came on top of complaints by a Philadelphia elections official that people who are in the country legally, but who are not citizens, were mistakenly allowed to register to vote, including some who had voted.

Cortes acknowledged last year that someone who is not a citizen “may inadvertently register” to vote while getting or updating a driver's license. The department said at the time it was working to correct the problem. The department has declined to say how many non-citizens are registered to vote.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.