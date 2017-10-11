Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania sues Trump administration over birth control rollback

The Philadelphia Inquirer | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Getty Images
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Updated 1 hour ago

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Attor­ney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday became the latest to sue the Trump admin­istration over its move to roll back the Affordable Care Act's birth control coverage mandate.

“Millions of women could be denied needed contraceptive care against the advice of science, public health and medical professionals,” Shapiro said during a news conference at Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania's clinic in Philadelphia.

The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obama­care, requires employer-sponsored health insurance plans to cover all forms of contraception with no copay. The law allows a few exemptions for employers who claim religious or moral objections.

On Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services issued a directive that would let many more employers, including colleges, universities and health insurance companies, deny birth control coverage on moral grounds.

“They failed to repeal Obama­care, they failed to defund Planned Parenthood, so now they're going after contraception,” said Carol E. Tracy, executive director of the Women's Law Project. “A main goal of this administration seems to be attacking women for its own sake, which is disturbing enough, but the results of these strategies is even worse.”

Other states, including Democratic-leaning Washington, Massachusetts and California, have already sued, as has the American Civil Liberties Union.

Shapiro's suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, echoes the other legal challenges. Among other claims, the lawsuit says the new rule is unconstitutional because it violates the separation of church and state and allows employers to discriminate against employees on the basis of sex. It also violates federal rules requiring the government to seek public input before changing policy.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.