Pennsylvania sues Trump administration over birth control rollback

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Attor­ney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday became the latest to sue the Trump admin­istration over its move to roll back the Affordable Care Act's birth control coverage mandate.

“Millions of women could be denied needed contraceptive care against the advice of science, public health and medical professionals,” Shapiro said during a news conference at Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania's clinic in Philadelphia.

The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obama­care, requires employer-sponsored health insurance plans to cover all forms of contraception with no copay. The law allows a few exemptions for employers who claim religious or moral objections.

On Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services issued a directive that would let many more employers, including colleges, universities and health insurance companies, deny birth control coverage on moral grounds.

“They failed to repeal Obama­care, they failed to defund Planned Parenthood, so now they're going after contraception,” said Carol E. Tracy, executive director of the Women's Law Project. “A main goal of this administration seems to be attacking women for its own sake, which is disturbing enough, but the results of these strategies is even worse.”

Other states, including Democratic-leaning Washington, Massachusetts and California, have already sued, as has the American Civil Liberties Union.

Shapiro's suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, echoes the other legal challenges. Among other claims, the lawsuit says the new rule is unconstitutional because it violates the separation of church and state and allows employers to discriminate against employees on the basis of sex. It also violates federal rules requiring the government to seek public input before changing policy.