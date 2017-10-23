Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro, other prosecutors oppose concealed-carry proposal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined 16 of his counterparts from other states in opposing legislation that would loosen concealed-carry laws across states.

The legislation would allow anyone who can legally carry a concealed firearm in their home state to carry one in any state, according to a Sunday letter drafted by New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and co-signed by attorneys general from other states.

Pennsylvania law gives law enforcement 45 days to run background checks on people who apply for concealed-carry permits.

Some states are more restrictive, while others allow anyone to carry a concealed weapon.

Referencing the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas in which Stephen Paddock killed 58 people, the bill calls for tougher gun laws, not looser ones.

“Rather than creating a new national standard for who may carry concealed firearms, these bills would elevate the lowest state standard over higher ones and force some states to allow concealed carry by people who do not qualify under their laws,” the letter said.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.