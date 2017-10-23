Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

They said no to a white nationalist. Now Penn State, Ohio State are being sued.

Centre Daily Times | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
White nationalist Richard Spencer, who popularized the term 'alt-right' speaks during a press conference at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 19, 2017 in Gainesville, Fla.
Getty Images
White nationalist Richard Spencer, who popularized the term 'alt-right' speaks during a press conference at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 19, 2017 in Gainesville, Fla.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Penn State and Ohio State might be adversaries in Saturday's game, but as of Monday, they have a common opponent.

Both universities are being sued in an attempt to force them to allow a speech by white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.

Cameron Padgett, 29, a Georgia State senior who says in court documents that he “subscribes to identitarian philosophy,” filed a lawsuit against Penn State on Friday.

Ohio State got the same treatment Sunday, with more documents in that case following Monday morning.

Kyle Bristow, a Michigan attorney who has represented Padgett in other cases — including a suit against another Big Ten school, Michigan State — is listed as counsel in both cases. In the Penn State suit, he is joined by A. Jordan Rushie, of Randazza Legal Group in Philadelphia, who is noted as “lead trial attorney.”

Rushie's website says he specializes in First Amendment, defamation, libel and slander, as well as anti-SLAPP suits. SLAPP is short for “strategic litigation against public participation,” suits that are often seen as attempting to “chill” free speech.

The language in the two cases is often the same. Both say Spencer is “arguably the foremost advocate for “alt-right” philosophy in the world and is rapidly becoming a major figure in contemporary American politics.”

“I guarantee that wherever I am, whatever circumstances may arise, the Alt-Right shall enjoy the right to free speech,” Bristow said Sunday.

Both cases push back against the universities' claims that Spencer's appearances were denied because of safety concerns, placing blame not on the participants on the right, but on protesters from the left, saying “radical leftists affiliated with the Antifa political movement have previously violently attacked Spencer and Spencer's supporters at venues at which (they) peacefully assembled with the goal of shutting down Spencer's events.”

One of those events turned violent was a rally in Charlottesville, Va. — home of the University of Virginia — in August where protesters stood in opposition to white nationalists who had marched with Tiki torches and chants of “blood and soil” and “Jews will not replace us.” That protest ended when police say James Fields, 20, of Ohio, drove his car into the crowd of counterprotesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 other people.

Padgett asks for the same thing in both cases. He wants Spencer to speak on campus. He wants a judgment of $75,000. And he doesn't want to pay for police protection for the speeches. His suits point to similar incendiary speakers at UC Berkley, where the university allegedly spent $600,000 to protect conservative Jewish speaker Ben Shapiro and $800,000 to provide security for an appearance by “flamboyantly homosexual” conservative speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

Penn State would not comment on the case. Spokeswoman Lisa Powers said the university does not comment on pending litigation.

In August, however, President Eric Barron, who is individually named in Padgett's suit, addressed the denial of Spencer's appearance.

“I disagree profoundly with the content that has been presented publicly about this speaker's views which are abhorrent and contradictory to our university's values. There is no place for hatred, bigotry or racism in our society and on our campuses,” he wrote. “... Penn State is an institution of higher education, and fully supports the right of free speech and encourages its expression in thoughtful and respectful ways, even when we strongly disagree with the opinions expressed. But the First Amendment does not require our university to risk imminent violence.”

Padgett previously took Auburn to court over the same issue and won. On Saturday, Spencer appeared at the University of Florida, where police say three white nationalists heckled protestors with Nazi chants and salutes before one of the men pulled out a gun and the other two encouraged him to use it and he did. All three are charged with attempted murder.

Ohio State has seen this coming. Bristow threatened that school, and the University of Cincinnati, with legal action earlier this month.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.