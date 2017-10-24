Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Breaking News Alert...

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
The Pennsylvania State Capitol on May 23, 2016.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
The Pennsylvania State Capitol on May 23, 2016.

Updated 20 minutes ago

State legislators are homing in this week on a revenue package that favors borrowing and transferring funds over imposing new taxes to close a $2.2 billion budget gap and end a four-month stalemate.

Disagreement persisted Tuesday between the House and Senate over proposals to expand gambling to bring in needed revenue, but some officials in Harrisburg expressed optimism that an agreement is within reach. The House reconvened Tuesday, and an agreement could come as early as Wednesday.

“Knocking wood, we do hope to get something finalized this week,” House Republican spokesman Steve Miskin said. “I think everybody's working towards that and trying to work together to get legislation to the governor's desk.”

House Republicans want to legalize and tax the thousands of video gambling terminals that Pennsylvania State Police say bars and convenience stores are illegally operating. The Senate prefers proposals to expand casino-style gambling and legalize internet gaming.

Legislators are working to fund a $32 billion spending plan both chambers passed on June 30 without a complete revenue package. Gov. Tom Wolf is using money from a short-term Pennsylvania Treasury loan to pay government bills.

“It's time to finish the job of paying for the spending a large majority of us voted for more than three months ago, including funding the state-related universities like Pitt and Penn State,” Democratic Leader Frank Dermody, D-Oakmont, said in a statement. “The bipartisan steps we're taking this week in the House and Senate can help us reach that goal.”

House and Senate proposals include borrowing $1.5 billion against the state's Tobacco Settlement Fund, transferring $300 million from special-purpose funds and pulling in a relatively small sum from taxes on fireworks and online retailers. Revenue from a gambling expansion, if one passes, would be designed to generate enough money to close the remaining budget gap.

Gone from the debate are recent proposals to raise hotel taxes and tax commercial warehousing. A proposal that would have taxed Marcellus Shale natural gas production also appears to be off the table.

House Republican leaders continue to oppose the shale tax, although some lower-ranking members of the caucus are pushing for it. Senate Republicans included a shale tax in a spending plan the chamber passed over the summer. The House rejected that plan.

“We've long said that nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to,” Senate Republican spokeswoman Jennifer Kocher said. “There will be certain portions of the budget that we like and certain portions that we don't like. It's when we complete that final puzzle that we can get to a picture that everyone is OK with.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.