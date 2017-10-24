Breaking News Alert...

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State legislators are homing in this week on a revenue package that favors borrowing and transferring funds over imposing new taxes to close a $2.2 billion budget gap and end a four-month stalemate.

Disagreement persisted Tuesday between the House and Senate over proposals to expand gambling to bring in needed revenue, but some officials in Harrisburg expressed optimism that an agreement is within reach. The House reconvened Tuesday, and an agreement could come as early as Wednesday.

“Knocking wood, we do hope to get something finalized this week,” House Republican spokesman Steve Miskin said. “I think everybody's working towards that and trying to work together to get legislation to the governor's desk.”

House Republicans want to legalize and tax the thousands of video gambling terminals that Pennsylvania State Police say bars and convenience stores are illegally operating. The Senate prefers proposals to expand casino-style gambling and legalize internet gaming.

Legislators are working to fund a $32 billion spending plan both chambers passed on June 30 without a complete revenue package. Gov. Tom Wolf is using money from a short-term Pennsylvania Treasury loan to pay government bills.

“It's time to finish the job of paying for the spending a large majority of us voted for more than three months ago, including funding the state-related universities like Pitt and Penn State,” Democratic Leader Frank Dermody, D-Oakmont, said in a statement. “The bipartisan steps we're taking this week in the House and Senate can help us reach that goal.”

House and Senate proposals include borrowing $1.5 billion against the state's Tobacco Settlement Fund, transferring $300 million from special-purpose funds and pulling in a relatively small sum from taxes on fireworks and online retailers. Revenue from a gambling expansion, if one passes, would be designed to generate enough money to close the remaining budget gap.

Gone from the debate are recent proposals to raise hotel taxes and tax commercial warehousing. A proposal that would have taxed Marcellus Shale natural gas production also appears to be off the table.

House Republican leaders continue to oppose the shale tax, although some lower-ranking members of the caucus are pushing for it. Senate Republicans included a shale tax in a spending plan the chamber passed over the summer. The House rejected that plan.

“We've long said that nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to,” Senate Republican spokeswoman Jennifer Kocher said. “There will be certain portions of the budget that we like and certain portions that we don't like. It's when we complete that final puzzle that we can get to a picture that everyone is OK with.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.