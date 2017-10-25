Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Cops: Pennsylvania man conked 2 Boy Scouts' heads together

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 9:27 a.m.
The Boy Scout logo is displayed in a store at the Marin Council of the Boy Scouts of America on July 27, 2015 in San Rafael, California.
Getty Images
PINE GROVE, Pa. — A Boy Scout leader who allegedly conked two scouts' heads together at a camp meeting has been criminally charged and removed from his leadership post.

A man who returned a call to the home of 28-year-old Matthew McKeon on Wednesday declined comment on harassment, simple assault and child endangerment charges state police announced Tuesday.

The charges stem from an Oct. 14 meeting at Hawk Mountain Boy Scout Camp in Schuylkill County. That's where police say the Birdsboro man was discussing two boys' involvement in a Cub Scout Halloween costume contest, then knocked their heads together after the discussion ended. The boys reportedly complained of concussion-like symptoms afterward.

The Hawk Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America called the allegations “unacceptable” and “took immediate action” to remove McKeon as a Scout leader.

