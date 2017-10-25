Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania noncitizens cast hundreds of illegal votes since 2000

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
Pennsylvania Department of State official, Jonathan Marks, testifies before the House State Government Committee in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Marks said non-citizen immigrants illegally voted hundreds of times in elections spanning 18 years, although that may not be the full number. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania Department of State official, Jonathan Marks, testifies before the House State Government Committee in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Marks said non-citizen immigrants illegally voted hundreds of times in elections spanning 18 years, although that may not be the full number. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania Department of State official, Jonathan Marks, departs after testifying before the House State Government Committee in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Marks said non-citizen immigrants illegally voted hundreds of times in elections spanning 18 years, although that may not be the full number. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania Department of State official, Jonathan Marks, departs after testifying before the House State Government Committee in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Marks said non-citizen immigrants illegally voted hundreds of times in elections spanning 18 years, although that may not be the full number. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Updated 1 hour ago

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania election officials say noncitizen immigrants illegally voted hundreds of times in elections spanning 18 years, though that may not be the full number.

State Department official Jonathan Marks told a state House committee Wednesday that an agency analysis found 544 ballots cast out of more than 93 million ballots from 2000 through 2017.

That's one in every 172,000.

The department says those ballots were cast by noncitizen immigrants who reported themselves as having mistakenly registered. Pressed by Republican state lawmakers, the department says it's looking into whether other noncitizen immigrants remain registered to vote.

Marks says a glitch that allowed many to inadvertently register will be fixed within several months.

The hearing came two weeks after Pennsylvania's chief election official, Secretary of State Pedro Cortes, abruptly resigned without explanation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.