Pennsylvania

York man gets prison for fatally punching man with spina bifida

The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 1:51 p.m.

Updated 55 minutes ago

YORK — A Pennsylvania man who fatally punched a man with spina bifida at a playground will serve up to 15 years in prison.

Eighteen-year-old Kwamiere Durham, of York, was sentenced Wednesday to six to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the April death of 25-year-old Oscar Cherry III. As part of a plea agreement, a first-degree murder charge was dismissed.

York police say a group of children threw rocks and sticks at Cherry while he was babysitting some little girls. When Cherry picked up the stick to defend himself, two children ran home and got their cousin, Durham.

Police say Durham confronted Cherry and when Cherry didn't respond, Durham punched him in the face. Cherry fell and hit his head. He died the next day.

