Gov. Wolf signs funding for Pitt, Penn State, other universities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State funding for Penn State, Pitt and three other Pennsylvania universities is on its way after being held up for months by the Legislature's dispute over fully funding the state budget.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bills Friday that direct some $650 million to the institutions.

Along with Penn State and Pitt, they are Temple, Lincoln and the University of Pennsylvania's veterinary school.

The funding comes after schools had considered an increase in tuition for in-state students.

Wolf hasn't yet said what he'll do with other pieces of the budget puzzle approved by lawmakers in a flurry of votes this week.

Lawmakers voted to borrow about $1.5 billion and increase taxes by as much as $140 million to fund a $32 billion spending plan they approved in late June.