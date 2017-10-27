Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Gov. Wolf signs funding for Pitt, Penn State, other universities

The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks to reporters after an event in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood announcing state funding for naloxone for first responders.
Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks to reporters after an event in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood announcing state funding for naloxone for first responders.

Updated 49 minutes ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State funding for Penn State, Pitt and three other Pennsylvania universities is on its way after being held up for months by the Legislature's dispute over fully funding the state budget.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bills Friday that direct some $650 million to the institutions.

Along with Penn State and Pitt, they are Temple, Lincoln and the University of Pennsylvania's veterinary school.

The funding comes after schools had considered an increase in tuition for in-state students.

Wolf hasn't yet said what he'll do with other pieces of the budget puzzle approved by lawmakers in a flurry of votes this week.

Lawmakers voted to borrow about $1.5 billion and increase taxes by as much as $140 million to fund a $32 billion spending plan they approved in late June.

Related Content
Mike Turzai to Penn State, Pitt: We gave you $400M, now freeze your tuition
Now that $600 million is headed their way, Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai is urging officials at Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh and other ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.