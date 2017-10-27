Attorney General Josh Shapiro says treatment is key weapon in opioids fight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Friday in Pittsburgh that treatment is the most important weapon in the state's multi-front fight against opioid abuse.

Shapiro said his office is arresting an average of 3½ drug dealers per day, but when it comes to users, prosecution isn't the most effective approach.

“They have a disease and they need help. They need treatment,” he said at an opioids symposium hosted by Duquesne University's Cyril H. Wecht Institute of Forensic Science and Law.

Shapiro spoke at the symposium between appearances at a CVS Pharmacy in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood and a United Mine Workers roundtable discussion in Uniontown.

He recited a national statistic that 80 percent of heroin users start with legal prescription drugs such as oxycodone and percocet.

He said he is dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis at its roots. Through June of this year, Shapiro's office arrested 150 medical professionals who allegedly diverted drugs to illegal markets, 50 percent more than the office made for the same period in 2016, he said. The office has arrested 1,297 drug dealers as of Tuesday, according to office figures.

Shapiro is one of 41 attorneys general investigating pharmaceutical companies' role in the opioid epidemic.

“Let's not give them a pass in this discussion,” he said.

In Pennsylvania last year, 4,642 people died of fatal drug overdoses — up 37 percent from the year before. Last year's deaths included 650 in Allegheny County (up 53 percent from 2015) and 174 in Westmoreland County (up 38 percent).

Shapiro said doctors and health care providers have told him that more people are seeking treatment than are receiving it. He co-authored a letter this month asking Congress to undo a 1965 law that prevents drug treatment centers with more than 16 beds from being reimbursed by Medicaid.

Undoing the law, originally intended to move treatment away from state-run asylums, would expand the availability of treatment in the state, he said.

President Donald Trump could get rid of the requirement through an executive order, and has said he will, Shapiro said. Trump on Thursday declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency but didn't announce new funding, which Shapiro said is needed in Pennsylvania.

“I've had my differences from the president, but I've also said I would stand shoulder-to-shoulder to him when he did something to help Pennsylvania. What he did yesterday was an important start in that process,” he said.

Shapiro said he requested money for a dozen more narcotics officers for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. The General Assembly approved more money, but since the budget process is four months behind schedule, he is waiting to learn how many more officers he will be able to hire, he said.

Under Gov. Tom Corbett, the attorney general's office had 30 percent more narcotics officers than it does today, he said.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.