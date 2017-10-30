Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Two Penn State fraternities suspended for alcohol violations

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
Old Main on the campus of Penn State
Two Penn State fraternities have been suspended for alcohol violations.

Delta Upsilon and the Omega Gamma Chapter Phi Lambada Phi have temporarily lost “all rights and privileges,” according to the University.

Phi Lambda Phi has lost its recognition for more than a year, through the spring 2019 semester, for holding several events involving alcohol, violating Penn State policy regarding dry social functions, the university said.

Its parents organization has begun proceedings to close the chapter, according to Penn State.

Delta Upsilon has lost its recognition through the end of the Spring 2018 semester for holding multiple events involving alcohol and underage drinking, including one called “A Fifth and a Friend” that specifically encouraged drinking, the university said.

Penn State added new, stricter rules involving alcohol at fraternity parties and took over the oversight of Greek conduct from student councils this year after sophomore Timothy Piazza, 19, died in February following an alcohol binge while pledging to former fraternity Beta Theta Pi.

Phi Lambda Phi and Delta Upsilon will not be allowed to participate in any Greek or university functions during their suspensions, according to Penn State.

“For all intents and purposes, a fraternity does not exist in the Penn State community when it loses recognition,” the university said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, these men had the opportunity to do the right thing, when the University made abundantly clear what its expectations were and what the consequences for failing those expectations would be,” Damon Sims, vice president for student affairs, said in a statement. “The point of everything we are doing in this domain is to establish a safe, viable, and successful Greek system that can be sustained for many years to come. The misbehavior of these chapters demonstrates very little regard for the trouble alcohol can bring.

