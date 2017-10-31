Shorter enrollment period for Affordable Care Act plans begins Wednesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvanians buying health plans on healthcare.gov in the coming weeks will face a shorter enrollment period than in past years, along with Sunday-morning website outages and new price structures that could make higher-quality plans cheaper for some shoppers.

The period to buy 2018 health insurance on the federal marketplace runs from Wednesday through Dec. 15 — half as long as last year.

Consumer-focused health groups are encouraging people who already have plans to shop around to see how marketplace changes over the last year could affect their options. If people with plans don't log on to select one for 2018, their existing plans will automatically be renewed — even if it boosts their premiums.

“You have to shop every year and you have to have something to help you make sense of all the offerings,” Ellsworth said.

At healthcare.gov, shoppers can enter their ZIP code, age and other basic information to view plans and prices in their area.

In Pennsylvania, shoppers can also turn to the nonprofit Consumers Checkbook for in-depth analysis, including drug costs under each plan, region-specific information about doctors' networks and estimates for health costs over the year depending on a person's medical condition, said Eric Ellsworth, the nonprofit's director of health data strategy.

The Trump Administration recently changed the way the federal government pays insurers for the plans. The government is no longer paying insurers to cover costs of providing certain benefits for policyholders with the lowest incomes, such as lower deductibles and smaller doctor's bills.

Most people who receive federal help paying monthly premiums will notice little change. But the approximately 85,000 Pennsylvanians who make too much money to qualify for federal premium subsidies will face price hikes averaging 30 percent.

Ellsworth said insurers have designed a set of alternative health plans to keep cost increases in check for those people, who buy so-called “off-exchange” plans directly from insurers. Consumers Checkbook compares off-exchange plans, but healthcare.gov does not.

The Affordable Care Act requires most people to have health insurance or pay a penalty of $695 per person or 2.5 percent of household income, whichever is higher.

Subsidies are available for individuals who make up to $48,000 per year; the limit is $98,000 for a family of four.

Plans are sorted into groups — designated bronze, silver, gold and platinum — based on monthly prices and benefits provided. Bronze plans have the lowest monthly premiums but the highest deductibles, or the amount that people must pay before benefits kick in. Platinum plans have the highest monthly premiums but the lowest deductibles.

About 363,000 Pennsylvanians have marketplace plans, according to the latest data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

People with health plans from their employers won't be affected by changes to the online marketplace, nor will people with Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans. Individuals who make less than about $16,000 per year are eligible for Medicaid in Pennsylvania.

One health care policy expert urged people not to wait until the last minute to pick a plan.

“Waiting until the final week of open enrollment is risky,” said Jennifer Tolbert, director of state health reform for the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit health policy group based in Washington, D.C.

The shorter enrollment period could mean that the annual crush of applicants trying to buy insurance could be even more significant this year, Tolbert said Monday in a conference call with reporters.

In previous years, heavy traffic has prevented some users from being able to purchase a plan, she said.

In addition to the shortened enrollment period, the Department of Health and Human Services has said that healthcare.gov will be closed from midnight to noon each Sunday except for Dec. 10 for site maintenance, further limiting when people can enroll.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.