Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf expects revenue from gambling expansion

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review
Updated 51 minutes ago

HARRISBURG — The Latest on Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signing legislation to expand casino-style gambling in Pennsylvania:

2:15 p.m.

Gov. Tom Wolf says gambling expansion legislation he just signed won't cannibalize existing tax collections from the industry.

Wolf also said Monday that the state needed revenue to help prop up its operating budget and that there was pressure to expand gambling.

———

1 p.m.

Pennsylvania's governor has approved legislation authorizing a major expansion of gambling in what's already the nation's second-largest commercial casino state.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday he's signed a bill that will make the state the fourth to allow online gambling. The measure also will allow the state's 10 largest casinos to apply for the right to operate satellite casinos and put video gambling terminals inside truck stops. It also would allow gambling parlors in airports.

The gambling legislation aims to produce about $200 million annually from casino license fees and taxes on higher gambling losses.

Pennsylvania casinos rake in more gross revenues than any other state except Nevada. Pennsylvania is the No. 1 state in tax revenue from the casino industry, netting $1.4 billion in the most recent fiscal year.

