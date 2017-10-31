Pennsylvania parks, forests group seeks nominees for awards

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation wants nominations of a state park, forest, staff employee or volunteer for awards that exemplify the “best of the best” in promoting parks and forests.

The annual awards given by the Camp Hill-based nonprofit celebrate the importance of state parks and forests. The foundation has set a Dec. 18 deadline for nominations. Award winners will be announced in January and honored at the foundation's awards banquet in May.

The award categories are:

• Cliff Jones Keystone Legacy Award — Given to a group, individual or business for an outstanding contribution to the protection and/or enhancement to the state's park and forest system.

• Joseph Ibberson Government Award — Given to a person or department at any level of government to recognize work in the stewardship of Pennsylvania's state park and forest systems.

• Park of the Year — Designed to recognize a park for its exemplary or innovative work in customer service, education or recreation; stewardship of natural, cultural or historic assets; and/or accommodation of special needs of visitors.

• Forest of the Year — Designed to recognize a forest district for its innovative and exemplary work in both forest management and recreation.

• Volunteerism Awards — Honors organizations or individuals that have made a lasting, positive impression on a park or forest.

• Young Volunteer Award — Recognizes a significant contribution to a park or forest by a person younger than 25, including volunteer hours, a significant project or an innovative idea.

Nominations can be sent to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, 1845 Market St., Suite 202, Camp Hill, PA 17011, or emailed to mmowery-ppff@pa.net

The foundation supports 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities and donations through its 40 chapters.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.