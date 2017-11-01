Foundation seeks nominees for state park and forest work awards
Updated 4 hours ago
The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2018 awards for exemplary work in parks and forests by staff and volunteers to protect natural resources and improve the quality of life for residents.
Nominations now being accepted until Dec. 18 include: state park of the year, state forest of the year, volunteerism awards, education awards and young volunteer of the year.
The foundation will also select award winners for the Cliff Jones Keystone Legacy Award, Joseph Ibberson Government Award and the President's Award.
Nominations can be sent to the PPFF office at 1845 Market Street, Suite 202, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or emailed to mmowery-ppff@pa.net.
For more information, visit: https://paparksandforests.org/get-involved/awards-program-2/
Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.