Pennsylvania

Life jackets mandatory on the water during cold temperatures

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 4:30 p.m.

All boaters in vessels less than 16-feet in length as well as canoes and kayaks must wear a life jacket during cold weather starting this week.

While personal flotation devices are recommended, the jackets are mandated in Pennsylvania from Nov. 1 until April 30 by the state Fish and Boat Commission because of dangerously cold water.

The Commission established the regulation in 2012 because cold water plays a major role in boating fatalities when water temperatures are less than 70 degrees.

Cold water shock causes an involuntary gasp, hyperventilation, breathlessness and a reduced ability to control breathing and swim. A life jacket greatly increases chances for survival in cold water.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

