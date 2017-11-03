Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pa. teen who fired rifle at police gets up to 62 years in prison

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 7:54 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

LANCASTER — A man convicted of trying to kill one police officer with a high-powered rifle in Pennsylvania has been sentenced to a maximum of 62 years in prison.

A judge sentenced 18-year-old Marquell Rentas to serve 30 ½ to 60 years in prison during Wednesday's hearing.

Rentas was convicted in September of attempted murder of a law-enforcement officer, conspiracy and other charges. He was acquitted of trying to kill two others.

Police say Rentas and his cousin were house-sitting at a Columbia home in July 2016 when they found a rifle and decided to shoot it.

Police say a dozen shots were fired out a window and at responding police vehicles. No injuries were reported.

The defense had argued Rentas wasn't shooting at police.

