Pennsylvania coal production slows but still higher than 2016 numbers

Pennsylvania coal production continued to slow down last week when compared to 2016, according to the Energy Information Administration's weekly coal production report.

Bituminous coal production was about 930,000 short tons for the week that ended Saturday, and the year-to-date production figure was 41.3 million tons, which is still about 15 percent higher than the 2016 figure.

Coal production in August and most of September had been running about 20 percent higher than the 2016 numbers.

Anthracite year-to-date coal production in the state was 1.5 million tons, which is about 9.2 percent higher than 2016 production.

National coal production so far this year has been 650 million tons, a 9.9 percent increase over 2016 production figures.