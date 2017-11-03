Attorney General's office charges 21 people in insurance fraud sweep

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The state Attorney General's office said Friday it filed felony insurance fraud charges against 21 people from Western and Central Pennsylvania as part of a recent sweep.

In one case, the office said Bonnie Shaner and Gordon Wade, both 56 and from Salem, Westmoreland County, reported that property valued at $19,600 was stolen from Shaner's vehicle. They later told investigators they forged or doctored receipts that they submitted to their insurance company, the office said.

In another case, the office said Bahram Panahiazar, 62, of Monroeville, created 22 fraudulent insurance applications in an attempt to collect at least $17,550 in commissions while working for Western & Southern Financial Group.

The office said the remaining cases involved alleged frauds of between $815 and $4,400.

Also facing third-degree felony charges of insurance fraud: Stephanie Barron, 39, of Butler; Shontae Bell, 29, of White Oak; Kari Bertolina, 34, of Franklin; Alice Butler, 56, of Cumberland, Greene County; Cynthia Demharter, 59, of Monroeville; Josh Edery, 33, of Plum; Syntarah Emerick, 22, of Monroeville; Tyler German, 25, of Clearfield; Shawn Kenny, 50, of Hopewell, Beaver County; William Kuhn, 27, of Whitehall; Craig Leech, 31, of Erie; Tarik Neal, 42, of Menallen, Fayette County; Marlin Ostrom, 24, of North Sewickley, Beaver County; Beth Robbins, 59, of State College; Kenneth Sterling, 32, of Titusville; Jessica Sweeney, 34, of Evans City; Malinda Taylor, 53, of Mill Hall; and George Yurko, 53, of North Versailles.