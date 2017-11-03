Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

NYC truck attack suspect once had Pennsylvania license, citations

The Morning Call and Ktar.com | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
In this handout photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections, Sayfullo Saipov poses for a booking photo after a previous arrest in Missouri. Saipov was arrested after allegedly driving a pickup truck on a bike path in lower Manhattan, killing 8 peple and injuring 12 on October 31, 2017.
Getty Images
In this handout photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections, Sayfullo Saipov poses for a booking photo after a previous arrest in Missouri. Saipov was arrested after allegedly driving a pickup truck on a bike path in lower Manhattan, killing 8 peple and injuring 12 on October 31, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

The 29-year-old Uzbekistan man accused of running down cyclists and pedestrians along a New York City bike path Tuesday afternoon had been mentioned in a previous terrorism investigation. And he has a small Pennsylvania connection.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, came to the U.S. legally in 2010 from Uzbekistan, according to the Associated Press.

Saipov was shot in the abdomen and is expected to survive. He has a Florida driver's license and is believed to have been staying in New Jersey while employed as an Uber driver.

Saipov's name had reportedly come up in a terrorism investigation (though he wasn't a target) that resulted in the arrest of six men, five from Uzbekistan and one from Kazakhstan who were accused of providing material support to ISIS, according to the New York Times.

Saipov was twice stopped by police in Pennsylvania for traffic violations. At the time, two Ohio trucking businesses were registered in his name.

On Aug. 25, 2012, Saipov was stopped by state troopers in Palmyra, Pike County. He received citations for out of service criteria and failure to comply with license restrictions. He pleaded guilty to the out of service criteria and paid a fine of $586. The other citation was dropped.

In 2014, Saipov received a speeding ticket in Arizona, the head of the state Department of Public Safety said Friday, according to KTAR.com .

Saipov, who would have then been 25 or 26, was stopped for speeding and cited.

“At the time, he was in possession of a Pennsylvania driver's license,” Col. Frank Milstead said to KTAR.

On March 26, 2017, Saipov was stopped by Mount Holly Springs police in Cumberland County and cited for exceeding the maximum length for a trailer and operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment. He pleaded guilty to both charges and paid fines totaling $518.50.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.