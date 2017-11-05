Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Judge races top ballot in off-year election for Pennsylvania

The Associated Press | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
In this Oct. 25, 2017, combination of photos, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Sallie Mundy, left, a Republican, debates Democratic challenger Dwayne Woodruff, an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas judge, at Widener University's Commonwealth Law School in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania voters will reshape the state's appeals courts during the Tuesday, Nov. 7, general election, considering a change to the state constitution and picking winners of races for mayor, district attorney and other local contests, in what's considered an off-year election. (AP Photos/Matt Rourke, File)
In this Oct. 25, 2017, file photo, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Sallie Mundy, a Republican, debates Democratic challenger Dwayne Woodruff, an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas judge, at Widener University's Commonwealth Law School in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania voters will reshape the state's appeals courts during the Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, general election, considering a change to the state constitution and picking winners of races for mayor, district attorney and other local contests, in what's considered an off-year election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
In this Oct. 25, 2017, file photo, Dwayne Woodruff, a Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas judge, debates Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Sallie Mundy, the Republican candidate, at Widener University's Commonwealth Law School in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania voters will reshape the state's appeals courts during the Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, general election, considering a change to the state constitution and picking winners of races for mayor, district attorney and other local contests, in what's considered an off-year election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania voters will be reshaping the state's appeals courts this week, deciding a change to the state constitution and picking winners in races for mayor, district attorney and other local contests.

This is considered an off-year election for Pennsylvania's 8.4 million voters, including 4 million Democrats and 3.2 million Republicans, so turnout is likely to be low.

The biggest statewide race is for the state Supreme Court. An appointed justice, Republican Sallie Mundy, wants to keep her seat for a 10-year term. Her opponent is Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff, a former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive star who currently handles family court matters.

The constitutional amendment involves property taxes, but a “yes” vote will not by itself change anything about the state's tax structure.

