Penn State's Daily Collegian cuts print edition to twice weekly

The independent student newspaper at Penn State University's main campus in State College has announced it will be curtailing its print publication.

In a front-page column Monday, Sam Ruland, editor-in-chief of The Daily Collegian , said that, starting this spring, the paper would stop printing five-days-a-week and instead print twice-a-week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

"However, please note that this is only the press racks that will see a change in our news coverage — we still are The DAILY Collegian and in many ways we are more than that, as we work throughout the day and night to serve our audience better in an increasingly digital world."

Collegian, Inc. board President Carol White said part of the Collegian's mission is to give students an experience that best prepares them for life after Penn State.

"In journalism and the business of journalism, that environment has to have a digital focus," she said. "We're confident our decision and approach will best serve Collegian, Inc., our readers and customers and, most importantly, our students."

Ruland said the shift will give student journalists the opportunity to focus their attention online, where the majority of the paper's readership comes from.

The paper will incorporate more photos, videos and graphics into its everyday coverage and expand its social media presence, Ruland said. The twice weekly print paper will feature long, in-depth pieces rather than being limited to daily coverage.

"People no longer desire ink-stained fingers from flipping through the pages of a newspaper like my fellow journalists and I do," Ruland wrote. "But I do know they enjoy using their phones and browsing the internet, so we have dedicated ourselves to improving all of our journalism practices."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.