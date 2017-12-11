Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
Pennsylvania

Penn State suspends Sigma Alpha Epsilon house for undisclosed violations

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 5:08 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Sigma Alpha Epsilon's House Corporation Alumni Board is closing the Penn State chapter house property for at least the rest of the 2017-2018 academic year, according to “Onward State,” a student-run, independent Penn State blog.

The closure takes effect December 17.

“Onward State” and Penn State's Daily Collegian was able to confirm what is being billed as a temporary closure by a statement sent to them from the Chief Communications Officer of SAE, Brandon Weghorst.

Undisclosed violations reported on Dec. 5 caused alumni leaders to suspend all fraternity activity and to notify unive4rsity officials and the SAE national organization, according to “Onward State.”

“The alumni board and the national organization are committed to working with the university to implement new regulations to better the entire Greek-letter community — and in support of the larger movement across the country by fraternity and sorority leaders to do the same,” a statement from the SAE national organization said.

Penn State has suspended SAE on an interim basis for the duration of an investigation into possible policy violations.

According to “Onward State, another fraternity, Alpha Sigma Phi is currently undergoing a similar conduct investigation. If the chapters are ultimately suspended, they would be the eleventh and twelfth chapters housed under the Interfraternity Council currently facing suspension.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.