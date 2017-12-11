Penn State suspends Sigma Alpha Epsilon house for undisclosed violations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon's House Corporation Alumni Board is closing the Penn State chapter house property for at least the rest of the 2017-2018 academic year, according to “Onward State,” a student-run, independent Penn State blog.

The closure takes effect December 17.

“Onward State” and Penn State's Daily Collegian was able to confirm what is being billed as a temporary closure by a statement sent to them from the Chief Communications Officer of SAE, Brandon Weghorst.

Undisclosed violations reported on Dec. 5 caused alumni leaders to suspend all fraternity activity and to notify unive4rsity officials and the SAE national organization, according to “Onward State.”

“The alumni board and the national organization are committed to working with the university to implement new regulations to better the entire Greek-letter community — and in support of the larger movement across the country by fraternity and sorority leaders to do the same,” a statement from the SAE national organization said.

Penn State has suspended SAE on an interim basis for the duration of an investigation into possible policy violations.

According to “Onward State, another fraternity, Alpha Sigma Phi is currently undergoing a similar conduct investigation. If the chapters are ultimately suspended, they would be the eleventh and twelfth chapters housed under the Interfraternity Council currently facing suspension.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.