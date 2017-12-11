'Last Call' is Jan. 27 at State College Rathskeller, owners announce

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State alumni, no matter where they be, may be a bit nostalgic and sad this Monday.

The owners of The Rathskeller, an iconic bar in State College, have announced it will be closing on Jan. 27.

Spats Cafe, also owned by Duke and Monica Gastiger, will also close on that date.

"Thanks to our thousands of supporters near and far who have poured out the love," they said on The Skeller's Facebook page in announcing the last call. "We are deeply touched."

Earlier in December, the Gastigers said on Facebook that their leases were not renewed by new owners of the property at the corner of College Avenue and South Pugh Street, across from Penn State's Old Main.

The Rathskeller had opened three days after the repeal of Prohibition in 1933, according to the Gastigers. It is said to be the longest continually operating bar in the state.

"It has been a great honor operating these two iconic establishments and serving this community and its many truly wonderful patrons and friends," Duke Gastiger said. "We are grateful for the loyalty that people — including our incredible employees — have shown us over the years."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.