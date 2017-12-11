Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

'Last Call' is Jan. 27 at State College Rathskeller, owners announce

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 9:54 a.m.
The owners of The Rathskeller, and Spats Cafe, in State College have announced that the businesses will be closing on Jan. 27.
Penn State alumni, no matter where they be, may be a bit nostalgic and sad this Monday.

The owners of The Rathskeller, an iconic bar in State College, have announced it will be closing on Jan. 27.

Spats Cafe, also owned by Duke and Monica Gastiger, will also close on that date.

"Thanks to our thousands of supporters near and far who have poured out the love," they said on The Skeller's Facebook page in announcing the last call. "We are deeply touched."

Earlier in December, the Gastigers said on Facebook that their leases were not renewed by new owners of the property at the corner of College Avenue and South Pugh Street, across from Penn State's Old Main.

The Rathskeller had opened three days after the repeal of Prohibition in 1933, according to the Gastigers. It is said to be the longest continually operating bar in the state.

"It has been a great honor operating these two iconic establishments and serving this community and its many truly wonderful patrons and friends," Duke Gastiger said. "We are grateful for the loyalty that people — including our incredible employees — have shown us over the years."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.