Pennsylvania

DA: Fatal shooting of Pa. trooper killing suspect was justified

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 10:36 a.m.

Updated 23 hours ago

HARRISBURG — A district attorney ruled Monday that state police acted properly a year ago when they shot and killed a man they suspected of murdering a state trooper in a rural area of central Pennsylvania.

Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith issued his decision in the Dec. 31 death in Hesston of 32-year-old Jason Robison.

The two-page report said troopers searching for Robison found him inside a camper not far from where Trooper Landon Weaver had been killed.

Smith said the investigators retreated and secured the area, and a short time later, Robison appeared at the camper door, holding a pistol.

“Troopers at the scene ordered Robison numerous times to drop his gun, which he refused to do,” Smith wrote. “Robison moved as if to advance from the camper while still holding the pistol in his hand. After Robison began to move, members of the state police fired shots at Robison, who was struck in the head, torso, arms and legs.”

A .32-caliber Beretta pistol was recovered beside Robison's body. It contained eight live rounds, and there were two other bullets in the pocket of his jacket.

The prosecutor deemed the killing as justified and said authorities will not the release the names of troopers involved.

Investigators said earlier this year they recovered 22 spent rounds from the scene, none that matched Robison's gun.

Weaver had gone to Robison's home to investigate an alleged violation of a protective order for texting his ex-girlfriend.

Robison's mother, Sherry Lou Robison, told investigators her son pulled a handgun out of his pants and walked toward the trooper. She then heard a popping sound and saw Weaver fall to the floor, bleeding.

Weaver, 23, had been with the state police for about a year. He had been married about six months before his murder.

