Pennsylvania

Veterans groups urged to apply for share of $800K in Pennsylvania funding

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
Army and National Guard veteran Geneo Jones, 59, of Turtle Creek smiles proudly with Judge John A. Zottola, after Jones graduated from Allegheny County's eighth Veterans Court “class,' Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
An $800,000 pot of state money will be divvied up next year among nonprofit groups and Veterans Affairs county directors statewide who submit winning proposals for improving the lives of Pennsylvania's veterans, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.

The state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is accepting applications through mid-January for its Veterans' Trust Fund grant program , which has been distributing grants since 2013.

“Our service members are held in high regard for their bravery, commitment and sacrifice,” Wolf said in a statement. “The commonwealth is grateful for everyone who donates to the fund on behalf of our veterans, war fighters and their families in need.”

The trust's funding comes from $3 voluntary contributions made by individuals while renewing driver's licenses, photo IDs or vehicle registrations, as well as from private donations and the proceeds of “Honoring Our Veterans” specialty license plates.

The application process could prove especially competitive in Western Pennsylvania, which is home to some of the highest concentrations of veterans in the nation.

Allegheny County alone has about 33,000 veterans, with a 7 percent jobless rate among the roughly 26,000 veterans included in its labor force, state Department of Labor and Industry data show. Westmoreland County has about 11,000 veterans, Butler has about 6,700 veterans and Washington has about 6,500.

The 2018 awards will include up to $150,000 for “new, innovative or expanded programs or services” provided by county VA directors, with an emphasis on veterans' outreach and court services . Each county can apply for a maximum of $20,000.

Separately, veterans service organizations and nonprofits can apply for grants of up to $50,000 each, for a total of $650,000 to be issued toward priorities such as housing, community living initiatives and health services targeting areas such as veterans' homelessness , post-traumatic stress and behavioral health or other medical needs.

More than 56 percent of Pennsylvania's veterans were age 65 or older in 2015, compared with 18.6 percent of all adults who were at least 65 years old, state data show.

Since its inception four years ago, the Veterans' Trust Fund has doled out 98 grants collectively valued at nearly $2.2 million, Wolf said.

In February, the program awarded $500,000 in grants to 17 organizations after 80 groups requested a total of $2.7 million.

Among the latest recipients: Family Services of Western Pennsylvania received $29,000 to provide free transportation for veterans to job-related or medical appointments; Butler County Veterans In Need received $27,000 to provide housing and financial assistance; and Union Mission in Latrobe got $18,366 toward sheltering homeless veterans.

Another $150,000 went to county directors of Veterans Affairs statewide for outreach and veterans' court services earlier this year, including $7,500 for Beaver County and $12,500 for Fayette County.

In May 2016, the program awarded $400,000 worth of grants to 18 groups.

The 2018 grant applications are due by 3 p.m. Jan. 19.

For more information, visit the Department of Veterans Affairs online or contact the Division of Grants at RA-MVVetTrustFund@pa.gov or 717-861-6979.

Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or mailed to: PA Veterans' Trust Fund, Building 0-47 Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

