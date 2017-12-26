New Pennsylvania law targets 'rogue movers'
Updated 5 hours ago
Thinking about earning some extra money to pay off Christmas bills by offering house moving services on Craigslist?
Doing that without registering as a household goods mover with the Public Utility Commission could cost $5,000 in fines and the loss or your van or truck under a new state law targeting “rogue movers.”
The General Assembly passed a law Dec. 11 making it a crime to offer moving services without registering. The state already had a regulation requiring movers to register, but “a strong underground market exists among the household goods movers,” according to a memo Sen. David Argall, a Schuylkill County Republican, attached to his bill.
“Rogue movers” often have professional moving trucks and advertise online but don't carry workers' compensation insurance or pay the correct state taxes on their businesses, he said.
The governor signed the bill into law Friday, according to state legislative records.