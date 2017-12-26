Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Cigarette butts, food wrappers, plastic bottles top list of litter found along Pa. waterways

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 4:21 p.m.
Cigarette butts were the number one type of litter collected throughout the state for the International Coastal Cleanup in 2017.
Nearly 14,000 volunteers collected more than 860,000 pounds of litter and trash along waterways in Pennsylvania during the 2017 International Coastal Cleanup, according to the nonprofit Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful .

The top five types of trash collected in the state, with quantities, were:

• Cigarette butts, 28,209 pounds;

• Food wrappers, 9,206 pounds;

• Plastic bottles, 8,047 pounds;

• Bottle caps, 5,817 pounds;

• Tires, 2,507 pounds.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful recently reported that volunteers from 35 counties in the state removed 861,655 pounds of trash and tires from waterways, preventing litter and debris from making its way downstream.

Kiski River cleanup

Locally, the cleanup of the Kiski River in Avonmore was one of the efforts included in the International Coastal Cleanup .

The No. 1 item collected in the Kiski was illegally dumped tires.

During the fall, about 24 volunteers collected more than 150 tires near the Avonmore Bridge, where previous cleanups yielded 500 tires, according to John Linkes of Leechburg. Linkes is a member of local watershed groups and a cleanup coordinator who helps with another popular annual cleanup, River Sweep.

“You can tell some have been in the Kiski for years and years, and some are recent,” Linkes said of the tires.

For the 2018 cleanup planned in late summer, Linkes plans to focus on areas downstream from the Vandergrift Bridge and upstream of the Leechburg Bridge.

The International Coastal Cleanup is the world's largest volunteer effort to improve the health of the world's oceans and waterways. The cleanup gives citizens the opportunity to clean up their local waterways.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, part of Keep America Beautiful, coordinates the effort in Pennsylvania.

Funding for the International Coastal Cleanup coordination in Pennsylvania is provided by the state Department of Environmental Protection Bureau of Waste Management and Coastal Resource Management.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

