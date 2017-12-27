Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania tax system responds to jobs more than productivity, personal income, study finds

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
FILE - In this Thursday, March 23, 2017, file photo, workers manufacture thermal protection systems for NASA at Bally Ribbon Mills in Bally, Pa. U.S. employers pulled back on hiring in May 2017 by adding only 138,000 jobs. Hiring was still enough to help keep pushing unemployment lower. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, March 23, 2017, file photo, workers manufacture thermal protection systems for NASA at Bally Ribbon Mills in Bally, Pa. U.S. employers pulled back on hiring in May 2017 by adding only 138,000 jobs. Hiring was still enough to help keep pushing unemployment lower. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Updated 16 minutes ago

Compared to other states, Pennsylvania's three largest state revenue sources responded more to changes in payroll employment than they did to changes in the state's gross domestic product or personal income between fiscal years 2010 and 2015, according to the Independent Fiscal Office.

The office conducted the study at the request of an unnamed legislator.

While it might seem like the state would want a more responsive tax system, that's not necessarily the case, the study says.

Pennsylvania has a flat-rate personal income tax with no deductions or exemptions. States with progressive tax systems — those that charge higher rates for higher incomes — see more growth during economic upturns but they also see larger declines during economic downturns, the study says.

The other two taxes included in the study were the corporate income tax and the sales and use tax.

The limited time period of the study also limits the conclusions analysts can make from the data, the study says.

Since all the data comes from an economic recovery period, it may not accurately show how states' tax systems respond during downturns or mild recessions. It also doesn't account for the difference in how states with diverse economies respond to changes compared to states like Pennsylvania, which has a relatively large number of retirees, the study says.

The study covers a period when inflation was very low, a condition that favors wage earners since it's rare for wages to keep up with higher rates of inflation, the study notes. The results could change during a period of high inflation.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

