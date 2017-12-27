Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

More than 10K Pennsylvanians register for medical marijuana program

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
Marijuana plants. (File photo)
Getty Images
Marijuana plants. (File photo)

Updated 7 minutes ago

More than 10,000 people have registered to be among Pennsylvania's first medical marijuana patients, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

Of 10,135 patients to register, about 11.7 percent — or 1,188 applicants — have been certified by a doctor to participate in the state's Medical Marijuana Program when it's implemented next year, according to Wolf and the state Department of Health.

"Patients have started to receive their medical marijuana identification cards, bringing us one step closer to getting medication to patients in the next four months," Wolf said in a statement. "Patients who are desperately waiting for this medication will soon find relief."

The biggest rush of applicants happened shortly after registration opened last month.

On Nov. 1, the first day of applications, more than 1,000 patients signed up. Nearly 4,000 patients had registered by the end of the first week.

Under state law, patients can apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card if a doctor certifies they have one of 17 qualified medical conditions, including epilepsy, cancer, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

Qualified patients with a doctor's recommendation will receive a Pennsylvania medical marijuana identification card, allowing the purchase of medical marijuana from an authorized state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

RELATED: Video shows steps to getting a medical marijuana card in Pennsylvania

As of Tuesday, 550 physicians have registered to prescribe medical marijuana, about half of whom have completed training to become certified to do so.

"Physicians play a critical role in this medically focused program," acting Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement. "The response has been encouraging from the medical community as more doctors are becoming educated on how medical marijuana can help their patients."

RELATED: Pennsylvania releases list of doctors able to prescribe medical marijuana

Medical marijuana in Pennsylvania will be available in pills, oils, tinctures or ointments. The program forbids smoking marijuana in dry leaf form.

Dispensaries are allowed to sell equipment such as vaping devices.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed the state's first medical marijuana bill into law in April 2016.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.