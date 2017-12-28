Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians get a new way to celebrate: more fireworks

The Associated Press | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
Pennsylvania is part of a trend of revenue-hungry states liberalizing fireworks laws. Pennsylvanians — long restricted to using novelties like sparklers — will be able legally to buy and light Roman candles and fireworks and shoot bottle rockets and other devices that fly into the air.
SUBMITTED
Pennsylvania is part of a trend of revenue-hungry states liberalizing fireworks laws. Pennsylvanians — long restricted to using novelties like sparklers — will be able legally to buy and light Roman candles and fireworks and shoot bottle rockets and other devices that fly into the air.
Consumer-grade fireworks such as Roman candles, rockets, multiple-launch blocks and firecrackers would be legal in Pennsylvania under a bill passed by the state Senate. (Trib photo)
Tribune-Review
Consumer-grade fireworks such as Roman candles, rockets, multiple-launch blocks and firecrackers would be legal in Pennsylvania under a bill passed by the state Senate. (Trib photo)

Updated 5 hours ago

HARRISBURG — This week is the first big holiday sales season in Pennsylvania under a new state law that allows residents to buy and use the full line of fireworks that comply with federal requirements for consumers.

That makes Pennsylvania part of a trend of revenue-hungry states liberalizing fireworks laws and means that Pennsylvanians — long restricted to using novelties like sparklers — can now legally buy and light Roman candles and fireworks and shoot bottle rockets and other devices that fly into the air. Under the state's old fireworks law, only out-of-state customers could buy those devices in Pennsylvania stores.

Display-grade fireworks remain limited to those operators with a permit, and certain devices remain illegal under federal law, such as M-80s, M-100s, cherry bombs or quarter- and half-sticks.

Municipal fire officials say they worry about the increased calls for fire or injury they'll see, and state Department of Agriculture officials say municipalities may have their own restrictions on the use of fireworks. Thirty-two stores and one temporary tent store in Harrisburg are licensed so far to sell the expanded lineup of fireworks to Pennsylvania residents, the department said.

Fireworks retailers haven't been shy about advertising the change.

"Finally! PA residents can buy the good stuff!" screams the website for Keystone Fireworks, which has five stores in Pennsylvania. And, "Hey Pennsylvania residents! The good stuff is now legal in PA!"

The chain also is running radio ads and seeing more sales of aerial repeaters and firecrackers, said Bill Leidy, manager of the chain's Gettysburg store. Under the old law, the store roped off a section for Pennsylvania residents.

"Now they can buy whatever they want, so they're ecstatic," Leidy said.

The new law, signed in October by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, was part of a compromise budget package with the Republican-controlled Legislature. While broadening the legal sale and use of fireworks, it slapped a new 12 percent tax on the purchases.

Analysts in the House of Representatives projected that the new law would generate just over $9 million in a full year, a drop in the bucket for a state that faced a $2 billion projected revenue gap in a $32 billion budget.

Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, said Pennsylvania is joining a growing list of states that are authorizing the sale and use of the full line of consumer fireworks regulated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumer-grade fireworks sales have grown rapidly — from 102 million pounds in 2000 to 244 million pounds last year — as states have loosened their laws in an effort to keep that tax revenue in-state, Heckman said.

"We've seen the revenue, pardon the pun, skyrocket," Heckman said.

Pennsylvania's purchases of consumer-grade fireworks are limited to buyers 18 and older, and have usage restrictions, including requiring permission from the property owner, not using them inside buildings or motor vehicles or within 150 feet of an occupied structure. A violation is punishable by a fine of up to $100.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.