Charges: Alleged 'pill mill' doctor killed 5

The national drug epidemic was again dramatically highlighted in the Susquehanna Valley when federal authorties, on Dec. 21, arrested Dr. Raymond Kraynak, of Mount Carmel. The Northumberland County physician is accused of running the largest pill mill in Pennsylvania with five overdose deaths linked to his practice.

He allegedly prescribed more than 6 million opioids, such as OxyContin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017 and is allegedly responsible in the overdose deaths which occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. No doctor in all of Pennsylvania prescribed more doses of opioids in the 19 months leading into July 2017 than Kraynak's 2,792,490, prosecutors alleged in the indictment handed down earlier this month.

Kraynak, released on $500,000 unsecured bail by a federal judge, has had his medical license temporarily suspended by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine and has relinquished his Drug Enforcement Administration authority to prescribe controlled substances. Kraynak was originally approved as one of the doctors on the state's medical marijuana registry but has been removed from that program as well.

Kraynak will face a hearing next month in front of the Office of Hearing Examiners according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

At the hearing, Kraynak will be allowed to have "legal representation, cross-examine witnesses, inspect physical evidence, call witnesses, offer evidence and testimony and make a record of the proceedings."

If the board or hearing examiner disagrees with the alleged facts in the suspension order, Kraynak's license will be immediately restored.

Kraynak has the right to appeal that temporary suspension within six months of it being handed down. But generally, any move to lift the temporary suspension gets put on hold until the criminal prosecution is resolved, according to the Department of State.