Authorities: Overdosing driver hits home in Bucks County, injures man inside

BRISTOL — Authorities say a driver who apparently overdosed crashed into a Pennsylvania home and injured a man inside.

The crash in Levittown, Bucks County, occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the driver was unconscious when he left the road, hit a tree stump and went airborne, crashing into a fence and then through the home's back sliding glass doors.

A man in the home was sitting near the doorway when one of the glass doors hit him in the head. He was treated at a hospital for a serious head laceration.

"Apparently he was sitting in a La-Z-Boy chair right behind the door when the car came in," said Bristol Township Police Sgt. Tom Gaffney. "He had a head laceration and was bleeding pretty profusely."

Authorities said the family's yellow Labrador retriever got out of the house during the chaos and was struck and killed by another car. According to police, the driver of that car left the scene.

"It's just adding insult to injury. They're hurt. They're property's hurt. They were doing nothing wrong. And on top of all that, they lose their pet. How much worse can it get for them?" Gaffney said.

Police said the driver who caused the initial accident was passed out and needed to be revived with Narcan. They said he was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital under the influence of narcotics.

According to investigators, the suspect could be facing DUI and several other charges.