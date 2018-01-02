Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Farm Show opens Saturday with exhibits on hemp, 'green' farming, STEM

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
Westmoreland County dairy farmer Rick Ebert, president of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, takes his cows out of the barn on Will-Mar-Re Farms in Derry Township in June 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Among the exhibits at the 102nd annual Pennsylvania Farm Show will be ones having to do with the state's growing hemp industry, “green” farming methods and agriculture STEM careers.

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau will have a special exhibit for children and families, as well as sections on government affairs, information technology and Farm Bureau membership.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show opens Saturday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg and continues through 5 p.m. Jan. 13.

“Farm families play a major role in agriculture's success across Pennsylvania by producing quality food for consumers, supporting jobs within local communities and bolstering the state economy,” said Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert, a Westmoreland County dairy farmer. “We relish the opportunity to meet with people who typically have limited or no contact with farmers.”

In addition to the Farm Bureau's exhibit area in booth 213 in the Exposition Hall, the membership division will be located at booth 403 in the North Hall.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is hosted by the state Department of Agriculture and is open to the public. Daily hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

