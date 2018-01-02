Pennsylvania Farm Show opens Saturday with exhibits on hemp, 'green' farming, STEM

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Among the exhibits at the 102nd annual Pennsylvania Farm Show will be ones having to do with the state's growing hemp industry, “green” farming methods and agriculture STEM careers.

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau will have a special exhibit for children and families, as well as sections on government affairs, information technology and Farm Bureau membership.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show opens Saturday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg and continues through 5 p.m. Jan. 13.

“Farm families play a major role in agriculture's success across Pennsylvania by producing quality food for consumers, supporting jobs within local communities and bolstering the state economy,” said Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert, a Westmoreland County dairy farmer. “We relish the opportunity to meet with people who typically have limited or no contact with farmers.”

In addition to the Farm Bureau's exhibit area in booth 213 in the Exposition Hall, the membership division will be located at booth 403 in the North Hall.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is hosted by the state Department of Agriculture and is open to the public. Daily hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer.