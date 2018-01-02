Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Cops: Man leaves kids at restaurant, says walk home in cold

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
This file photo taken on December 27, 2017 shows a person walking with their face covered on a cold day in Quebec City, Canada.
AFP/Getty Images
EASTON, Pa. — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man left three young children at a fast food restaurant and told them to walk home in bone-chilling temperatures.

The (Easton) Express-Times reports that 55-year-old Craig Alercia of Upper Nazareth Township is facing three counts of child endangerment. It's not known if he's retained an attorney.

When Easton police responded Friday night to a report about three unsupervised children at a McDonald's restaurant, the children told officers that Alercia had dropped them off and left about 20 minutes later to drive to a warehouse in nearby Palmer.

Authorities say Alercia later told police he had instructed the children to walk home. Police say a 10-year-old boy in the group had a jacket but two girls, ages 10 and 11, didn't have coats.

Authorities didn't say if Alercia was related to the children.

