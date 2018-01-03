Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

State Police: New Year's DUIs down, crashes double

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 1:48 p.m.

The number of New Year's revelers caught taking their celebration too far before hitting the road went down this year compared to last holiday season, state police announced Wednesday, but the number of accidents and injuries during the same period was almost double that of last year.

State Police say they arrested 284 people for driving under the influence during the three day New Year's holiday, from Dec. 30 through Jan. 1, representing a more than 13 percent decline in DUI arrests from the same period in 2016 when 328 arrests were made.

However, that weekend also saw 1,169 collisions compared to 595 in 2016. Police say that as a result of those collisions 2 people were killed, 251 were people injured and 66 of the crashes involved alcohol.

Police also report they issued 2,617 speeding tickets, 251 seat belt citations and 30 child seat citations.

These statistics represent only those incidents investigated by the state police.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

