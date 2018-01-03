Mortgage company to pay $1.2M in restitution to Pennsylvanians

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those who believe they were impacted are encouraged to file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General online. Impacted consumers also can call 800-441-2555 or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov .

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that a New Jersey-based mortgage company will pay an estimated $1.2 million in restitution to nearly 2,300 Pennsylvanians as part of a legal settlement.

Shapiro and 48 other state attorneys general announced a $45 million settlement with PHH Mortgage Corp., which improperly serviced mortgage loans between 2009 and 2012.

The settlement includes $30.4 million in restitution for borrowers across the country.

Shapiro's office said in a news release that borrowers who were subjected to PHH foreclosures during the period may qualify for a restitution payment of at least $840 and possibly more. Borrowers who didn't lose their homes but faced foreclosures that PHH initiated also could qualify for payments.

“This settlement holds this mortgage loan provider accountable for harm done to Pennsylvania homeowners whose loans were improperly serviced,” Shapiro said. “It also requires change in PHH's behavior to make sure this company doesn't repeat the improper conduct that harmed homeowners across the country.”

The settlement resolves allegations that PHH, the nation's ninth-largest nonbank residential mortgage servicer, improperly serviced mortgage loans by:

• Failing to timely and accurately apply payments by certain borrowers.

• Failing to maintain accurate account statements and complete loan servicing files.

• Charging unauthorized fees for default-related services.

• Threatening foreclosure and conveying conflicting messages to borrowers engaged in loss mitigation.

• Failing to properly respond to borrowers' complaints and requests for information and assistance.

• Failing to properly process borrowers' applications for loan modifications.

• Preparing, executing and notarizing documents with incorrect or incomplete information with courts and government agencies, or otherwise using incorrect or incomplete documents as part of the foreclosure process.

“We're going to ensure impacted Pennsylvania homeowners receive the restitution they're entitled to,” Shapiro said. “I want them to call or email our Bureau of Consumer Protection. We're here to help them.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.