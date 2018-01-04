Report: U.S. gasoline prices increased in 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvanians don't need the federal government to tell them that gas prices rose in 2017 — but that's the conclusion of the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The agency collects weekly data on retail gasoline and diesel fuel prices for 10 cities and the United States as a whole. Pennsylvania is part of the East Coast region, where Boston and New York are among the 10 cities monitored.

U.S. regular retail gasoline prices averaged $2.41 per gallon in 2017, 27 cents — or 13 percent — higher than in 2016, according to the EIA.

Higher crude oil prices in 2017 contributed to higher gasoline prices. In three of the 10 cities for which EIA collects weekly retail price data, gasoline prices exceeded $3 per gallon at least once in 2017, and prices in every city except Houston exceeded $2.50 per gallon at some point in the year.

On Aug. 25, the landfall of Hurricane Harvey resulted in refinery and infrastructure outages in the Gulf Coast, which led to increased gasoline prices, particularly along the East Coast and Gulf Coast.

Average prices for the entire East Coast region moved within a range of $2.20 per gallon to $2.73 per gallon over the year, the EIA said.

In Pennsylvania, the 8-cent gas tax increase that took effect a year ago pushed the state's wholesale per-gallon tax to 58 cents per gallon. The national average is 30.5 cents per gallon, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

