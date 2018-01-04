Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Powerball lump sum vs. payments: Which is better?

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on Jan. 3, 2018, in San Anselmo, Calif. Saturday's Powerball jackpot is $550 million, and Friday's Mega Millions grand prize is $445 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on Jan. 3, 2018, in San Anselmo, Calif. Saturday's Powerball jackpot is $550 million, and Friday's Mega Millions grand prize is $445 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Updated 41 minutes ago

So how much would a Pennsylvania resident who wins Saturday's Powerball jackpot take home in winnings?

The answer depends on whether the winner chooses a lump-sum payment or an annual payment schedule.

With Saturday's jackpot of $550 million on the line, a Pennsylvania winner would take home a lump sum of $250,244,470 after state and federal taxes, according to www.USAmega.com .

Annual payments would average $13,187,167, according to the website. Payments are made on an increasing rate schedule and, thus, increase over time.

The $550 million Powerball prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years, while the cash prize would be almost $348 million – both before taxes.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot of $445 million would yield a lump-sum prize of $199,677,680 in Pennsylvania, after state and federal taxes, and an average annual payment of $10,669,617, according to the website.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.