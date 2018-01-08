Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Special election for Washington County state House seat set for May 15

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
Voters will elect a candidate to fill the state House seat left vacant by Washington County state Rep. Brandon Neuman in a May 15 special election, House Speaker Mike Turzai announced Monday.

Neuman, a 36-year-old Democrat from North Strabane, resigned from his 48th District seat on Dec. 31 after winning a judicial nomination on the Washington County Common Pleas bench.

He took the oath of office for his new job last Tuesday.

The 48th District includes Canonsburg, Chartiers, East Washington, Houston, North Franklin, North Strabane, South Strabane and Washington. Neuman had represented the district since 2011.

State officials said the district's local offices will remain open under the supervision of the House to respond to constituents until the special election results are certified.

Also on May 15, a special election will be held for a Bucks County district that was represented by Republican Scott Petri. He's now heading the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

The special elections will coincide with the spring primary.

The parties will pick candidates for the special election races.

Separately, Allegheny County will hold a Jan. 23 special election to replace Marc Gergely, a White Oak Democrat sentenced to 18 months of house arrest for his role in an illegal video gambling ring.

Republicans hold a 120-80 majority in the state House, with three vacancies.

The Associated Press contributed. Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

