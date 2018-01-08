Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Humane officers cite Steelton couple with leaving dog in the cold

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
They were warned.

Locally and across the state, advocates for humane animal treatment put out warning after warning that humane officers would be enforcing Pennsylvania's new animal cruelty laws as the mercury dropped dangerously low in the days following Christmas.

Apparently a central Pennsylvania couple didn't get the message that dogs could no longer be tethered outside for more than 30 minutes when the temperature drops below 32 degrees.

PennLive reported Monday that a couple in Steelton, a small town outside of Harrisburg, faces multiple charges of animal cruelty after authorities responded to a call of an animal left chained outside for hours in 13 degree weather on Dec. 31.

Officers said the Husky had no food, water or shelter.

The newspaper reported that the animal's owners, identified only as Ivan Bailey, 25, and Catherine Shoenberger, no age given, were charged with cruelty to animals, obstruction of justice. neglect of an animal, failure to have the dog vaccinated and failure to have the dog licensed.

No word on just how many other pet owners have been cited since Christmas.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

