Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pa. state police seized $41 million in drugs in 2017, agency reported

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
An empty heroin stamp bag.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
An empty heroin stamp bag.

Updated 3 hours ago

Pennsylvania state troopers seized more than $41 million worth of illegal drugs across the state in 2017, according to a news release.

That includes 227 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, both of which are fueling a deadly epidemic across the state and country that has resulted in hundreds of deaths from drug overdoses.

In the last three months of 2017, troopers confiscated nearly $15 million worth of illegal substances. That's about double the value of drugs state police reported seizing between July and September.

From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, troopers confiscated $2.3 million worth of heroin and fentanyl, with 18 and 111 pounds respectively, according to the release.

Other drugs seized during that timeframe:

• 180 pounds of cocaine valued at $3.3 million.

• 2.6 pounds of crack cocaine valued at $117,845.

• 350 doses of LSD valued at $7,000.

• 615 marijuana plants valued at $101,475.

• 1,500 pounds of processed marijuana valued at $4.7 million.

• 34 pounds of methamphetamines valued at $1.4 million.

• 110,439 narcotic prescription pills valued at $2.8 million.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.