Pa. state police seized $41 million in drugs in 2017, agency reported
Updated 3 hours ago
Pennsylvania state troopers seized more than $41 million worth of illegal drugs across the state in 2017, according to a news release.
That includes 227 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, both of which are fueling a deadly epidemic across the state and country that has resulted in hundreds of deaths from drug overdoses.
In the last three months of 2017, troopers confiscated nearly $15 million worth of illegal substances. That's about double the value of drugs state police reported seizing between July and September.
From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, troopers confiscated $2.3 million worth of heroin and fentanyl, with 18 and 111 pounds respectively, according to the release.
Other drugs seized during that timeframe:
• 180 pounds of cocaine valued at $3.3 million.
• 2.6 pounds of crack cocaine valued at $117,845.
• 350 doses of LSD valued at $7,000.
• 615 marijuana plants valued at $101,475.
• 1,500 pounds of processed marijuana valued at $4.7 million.
• 34 pounds of methamphetamines valued at $1.4 million.
• 110,439 narcotic prescription pills valued at $2.8 million.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.