Pennsylvania

Penn State Extension to address well, spring water issues

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Residents of the Woodlands neighborhood in Connoquenessing Township test the quality of their waster with these digital devices.
Heidi Murrin | Trib Total Media
Experts from the Penn State Extension will offer their take on protecting private wells and springs that provide water for more than 3 million Pennsylvanians during a 75-minute webinar at noon Wednesday.

Bryan Swistock, water resources senior extension associate, and Peter Wulfhorst, extension educator, will focus on steps municipal officials can take to protect these resources in the absence of state regulations covering private water supplies.

This webinar will tap more than 30 years of research and outreach at Penn State to help planners understand private drinking water supplies, available resources for municipalities and homeowners, and what local municipal well ordinances should address.

For more information, contact Wulfhorst at 570-296-3400 or ptw3@psu.edu. To register for the webinars, go to the website.

