Former All-American to seek Penn State board seat

He shed the pads and helmet of a Nittany Lion nearly two decades ago, but former Penn State All-American Brandon Short says he'll never shed the school that gave him his launch in life.

Short, a McKeesport native, played for the New York Giants and went on to a career in investment banking and real estate. On Monday, he was among the first Penn State alumni to launch a campaign for election to the school's board of trustees.

Short, 40, graduated from Penn State in 1999. He later earned an MBA from the Columbia Business School and is vice president of Round Hill Capital.

He must score 250 alumni votes by Feb. 25 to make the ballot for the spring election that will fill three alumni-elected seats on the Penn State Board.

“I love Penn State. Penn State has changed the trajectory of my life. By joining the Penn State Family, I've grown from an inner-city kid from a tough background to a global financier who has helped structure and advise corporate boards across five continents. I've been blessed to have achieved a high level of success in both sports and business and feel a responsibility to serve the community that has done so much for me,” Short said in a prepared statement announcing his candidacy.

Short said his concerns include the rising cost of tuition, board governance and accountability, and shrinking state funding. Those issues, he said, “hamper Penn State's ability to improve, to continue to lead, and to carry our standard of excellence into the future.”

If elected, Short, who played for the late Joe Paterno, will join Paterno's son and former assistant football coach Jay Paterno. The former assistant coach was elected to the board last year.

Football has played a major role in Short's life.

In 2000, following graduation from Penn State, Short was drafted by the New York Giants and had a seven-year NFL career.

He joined Goldman Sachs after graduation from Columbia as a member of its Real Estate Investment Banking Team based in New York and transferred to Goldman's Middle East Banking Team based in Dubai in 2012. In 2015, he moved to London so he could join a real estate private equity firm and is now a vice president at Round Hill Capital.

